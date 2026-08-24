Source: Hispanidad

In July, we wrote that Spain was mistaken in preparing to close one of its most reliable sources of clean power.

Spain just partially agreed.

On August 12, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge renewed the operating licenses for both Almaraz units through June 8, 2030, pushing Unit I’s closure back by roughly two and a half years and Unit II’s by about a year and a half. The order was signed by Vice President and Minister Sara Aagesen.

This is real progress, and it belongs to the people who fought for it. But it is not the end of the phaseout. Spain’s plan to shut down its entire nuclear fleet by 2035 remains intact.

What Changed, and What Didn’t

The extension followed a formal request submitted in October 2025 by Almaraz’s owners (Iberdrola, Endesa, and Naturgy) and a favorable report from Spain’s Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) in July.

The ministry’s own reasoning is worth reading closely. It described the move as a limited extension, adopted in light of uncertainty in international energy markets driven by conflict in the Middle East and the continuing war in Ukraine. It argued that keeping Almaraz online could help shield Spanish consumers and the electricity system from sudden spikes in fossil fuel prices.

That is, almost word for word, the argument advocates have been making for years. The government is now making it too.

An Insult to the Planet

In our July piece, we noted that the PNIEC never assumed a clean handoff from nuclear to renewables. It anticipated a larger near-term role for combined-cycle gas plants as “flexible backup.”

The government’s sensitivity analysis of this extension confirms it. Keeping Almaraz online reduces gas-fired generation from combined-cycle plants by roughly 7% in 2030 compared with the PNIEC scenario. The same analysis projects renewable generation about 1.4% lower. This is a point critics have raised, however, a 7% cut in gas burn against a 1.4% shift in renewable output should be an easy trade for anyone who is concerned about carbon emissions.

In other words, Spain’s own numbers show that keeping a nuclear plant open means burning less gas.

Is This a Stalling Tactic?

Here is a possibility worth taking seriously: the extension may be buying time towards a long term extension.

A temporary extension gives the government room to respond to an energy crisis without formally breaking with coalition partners whose platforms oppose nuclear power. It lets Madrid claim continuity on the 2035 phaseout while quietly relieving the pressure and allowing time for the continued growth of nuclear energy support. If political conditions shift (a new coalition arithmetic, another price shock, another blackout) the groundwork for a longer extension is already laid.

That reading is speculative. But if this is a stalling tactic toward a longer extension, sustained public pressure determines whether the next step gets taken and how far it goes.

Advocates cannot afford to relax. The extension is already being contested from the other side: the environmental organization Adenex has announced it intends to challenge the decision in court.

Phaseout Deadlines Hollow Out Plants Before the Date Arrives

Nuclear plants run on people. Reactor operators, welders, instrumentation technicians, and licensed engineers take years to train and can’t be hired off a shelf. The CSN’s own extension conditions require Almaraz to maintain adequate staffing. This is a demand the phaseout policy actively undercuts. No talented young Spaniard finishing an engineering degree builds a career in an industry their government has scheduled for demolition.

What Diablo Canyon Teaches About Not Letting Up

Source: Diablo Canyon Power Plant

California’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant is the clearest available lesson in what happens after a reprieve.

In 2016, PG&E planned to retire both units by 2025. Years of technical analysis, coalition-building, and on-the-ground organizing by groups including Generation Atomic, Mothers for Nuclear, Stand Up for Nuclear, Native Nuclear, and many others helped produce SB 846 in 2022, which authorized operation through 2030.

Advocates continued to push. In April 2026, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renewed both units’ federal licenses, clearing them to run until 2044 and 2045.

Federal approval, though, isn’t sufficient. California law still caps operation at 2030, and going beyond that requires the state legislature to act. In August, Governor Newsom said he wouldn’t push for that extension in his remaining months, calling it a baton to pass to the next administration. Meanwhile 54 elected officials signed a letter urging the legislature to act this year, while a growing coalition continues to press the case.

The pattern is instructive. Every advance at Diablo Canyon came from advocates who treated the previous win as a starting point rather than a finish line. And every advance was followed by a new deadline that required the same work all over again. Almaraz is now at that stage.

The Fight Isn’t Over

For the advocates who have spent years fighting for Almaraz, this is not the time to stop.

The extension proves something important: Spain can change course. And it proves that the pressure worked.

If Almaraz continues to operate safely, reliably, and economically, Spain should be prepared to extend its operation again. The goal should be to recognize Almaraz for what it is: a valuable piece of clean energy infrastructure that should be allowed to operate for as long as it can safely and economically do so.

This is the beginning of the next chapter in the fight for Almaraz.

Want to help? Here’s how to keep the pressure on: