The Kernel

The Kernel

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1dEdited

Thank you for raising the issue and providing background regarding the needless proposed closure of Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant in Spain. Please add Foro Nuclear https://www.foronuclear.org/en/ to the list of organizations supporting extended operations of Almaraz. There are many parallels between the push to needlessly shut down Almaraz in 2027 and 2028 in Spain with the push to needlessly shut down Diablo Canyon Power Plant in California in 2029 and 2030.

A key power engineering topic not raised in your article is the need for synchronous grid inertia (SGI,) an essential grid reliabilty service. Nuclear power plants provide abundant SGI since their massive generators act as giant flywheels to stabilize grid frequency. Typically, nuclear power plants provide the greatest amount of SGI of any power plants on a particular power grid. The cause of the 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout was inadequate mid-day SGI. There is a unique Spanish tax on safe, abundant, and reliable nuclear power to partially subsidize expensive and intermittent solar and wind. This tax was the reason why two nuclear power reactors were unavailable on the morning of 28 April 2025. The Spanish grid operator was aware of the impending collapse of the Spanish power grid on the morning of 28 April 2025 but could not bring the pair of nuclear power reactors back on line in time to prevent the blackout at about 12:35 PM Spanish time. The Spanish PSOE coaliton gpvermment has prevented the clear dissemination of the facts surrounding inadequate SGI on 28 April 2025 as a means to remain in power. Actually it is a scandal. For a clear explanation, please refer to, "When the Lights Went Out in Spain — And Why California Should Pay Attention" 31 May 2026, Brad Panike and Gene Nelson, Ph.D., Kilovar's Substack. https://kilovar1959.substack.com/cp/200008271

Unlike California, Spain does not have significant natural gas reserves. Thus the dispatchable alternative to nuclear power which provides SGI (natural gas) must be imported. Thus, the de-facto indefinite closure of the Strait of Hormuz raises significant energy security concerns for Spain. Upon request, we can supply charts and tables showing that Spain has quietly increased the combustion of natural gas for power generation as a method to prevent a recurrence of the mid-day 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout.

The costs of the massive 28 April 2025 Iberian Peninsula Blackout included the deaths of at least 11 people who were depending on reliable electric power. The economic costs included the loss of productivity and the damaged production equipment. Those economic costs were denominated in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars. Keep Almaraz running!

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Del Cross v's avatar
Del Cross v
1d

Keeping Almaraz running would be the smart thing, but Spain isn't making good decisions these days. Guess the 3 day blackout wasn't enough of a wake-up call.

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