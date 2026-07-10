Source: Politico

At a moment when energy security has never mattered more, Spain is preparing to close one of its most reliable sources of clean power.

The Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant has quietly powered Spain for over four decades. Construction began in the 1970s; Unit I entered commercial service in 1983, Unit II in 1984. Notably, 81% of the plant’s construction was carried out by Spanish companies, making it a point of national industrial pride from the start. Today, Almaraz supplies more than 7% of the electricity consumed in Spain. This is the equivalent of powering 4 million homes, around the clock, every day of the year, regardless of weather.

That outsized contribution isn’t unique to Almaraz. Nationally, nuclear power plants made up just 5.28% of Spain’s installed generation capacity in 2025, yet they produced 19.06% of the electricity generated that year. Few other sources deliver that much output from that small a footprint, a clear indicator of nuclear’s high capacity factor and its value as always-on baseload power.

Despite that record, Spain has scheduled Almaraz for closure in 2027 (Unit 1) and 2028 (Unit 2), part of a full nuclear phaseout across the country by 2035.

Inside the control room. Source: Revista Nuclear España

Why Spain Wants to Close It

Spain’s phaseout is often framed around a familiar set of critiques: long-term waste storage, the rising cost of maintaining “aging” reactors, and a public that grew more cautious after Fukushima. In reality, it’s more complicated.

The schedule traces back to 2019, when the government reached an agreement with the plants’ owners and ENRESA, the public company responsible for radioactive waste management and decommissioning, to phase out the country’s nuclear fleet. That agreement was approved as part of Spain’s National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) in 2021, then ratified and submitted to the European Union in 2023.

Two forces shaped it. Politically, the governing coalition (in office then and, as of July 2026, still today) depends on the support of parties with strong environmental platforms, and many of Spain’s most influential environmental organizations have long opposed nuclear power in favor of a wind-and-solar transition. For many within the coalition, the phaseout reflects a principled commitment to a fully renewable future, even if the practical trade-offs are still being worked out. Economically, the picture looked very different in 2019: pre-pandemic electricity prices were low, and extending the plants’ life wasn’t seen as attractive. That changed dramatically after the pandemic, and even more so after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Energy prices spiked, energy security jumped back to the top of the agenda, and many of the assumptions behind the 2019 agreement started to look outdated.

Policy has to be judged by outcomes, and the evidence from across Europe raises serious questions about what happens when nuclear plants go offline and renewables alone are left to fill the gap.

A Legacy That Still Shapes the Debate

Spain’s caution toward nuclear runs deeper than Chernobyl or Fukushima. In the 1980s, the country adopted a nuclear moratorium that halted construction on ten reactor units already planned or underway. That decision was a turning point that triggered a long, gradual decline in nuclear development and public expertise.

The effects still linger. Public understanding of nuclear technology in Spain remains thin, and for decades the conversation has framed nuclear power around its risks while renewables became closely associated with progress and sustainability. In many ways, Spain has pursued a path like Germany’s Energiewende, aiming for a fully renewable electricity system by 2050.

So the debate over Almaraz isn’t really about nuclear power alone. It’s about how to balance climate goals, energy security, affordability, industrial competitiveness, and technological neutrality all at once. This debate has only sharpened since the war in Ukraine and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with more voices asking whether closing well-performing reactors is the right call.

A Gap That Has to Be Filled by Something

Renewable energy is meant to be the foundation of Spain’s clean energy future, and on paper there’s a roadmap: the PNIEC leans heavily on an ambitious expansion of renewable capacity to offset the phaseout. But even the most ambitious buildouts take time, and in practice, renewable deployment, grid connections, and system integration have all fallen well behind the plan’s own assumptions.

Tellingly, the PNIEC’s modeling doesn’t assume a clean handoff from nuclear to renewables. It explicitly anticipates a larger role for combined-cycle gas plants in the early years of the phaseout, using gas as “flexible backup” to keep the system stable while renewable capacity, storage, and grid flexibility scale up, with gas generation expected to rise before gradually declining again toward 2030 as the system matures.

In other words, even Spain’s own plan for replacing Almaraz counts on more fossil fuel generation in the near term. That matches the pattern across Europe: when nuclear capacity goes offline faster than renewables can replace it, gas fills the gap - the same gas whose price volatility hammered households after the war in Ukraine and the US bombing of Iran sent energy costs spiraling to record highs.

Nuclear plants like Almaraz provide “firm power”: electricity available on demand, regardless of conditions. France weathered the energy crisis better than most thanks to its large nuclear fleet, while Germany, which closed its last reactors in 2023, had to lean harder on coal and gas imports.

The lesson isn’t lost on Europe’s other policymakers. Belgium reversed its phaseout, the Netherlands is building new reactors, and the UK, France, and Finland are all investing in next-generation nuclear. Spain, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction, guided by a plan written in a world that no longer exists.

A Lifeline for Local Communities

For the towns surrounding Almaraz, this isn’t a policy debate. It’s a countdown.

The plant supports roughly 4,000 jobs and accounts for around 5% of the regional economy. Businesses, schools, and housing markets have grown around the assumption that the plant would remain. As one restaurant owner who serves hundreds of workers a day put it plainly: if Almaraz closes, so does most of his operation.

Energy transitions are often discussed in terms of carbon targets and megawatts. But behind those numbers are real communities who deserve more than a line on the calendar.

The Case for Changing Course

Extending Almaraz’s operational life would cost a fraction of building the equivalent power in new generation. The infrastructure already exists, the workers are already trained, and Spain’s own grid operator, Red Eléctrica, has warned that the phaseout poses real risks to supply security.

The concerns about waste and cost are real, but closing Almaraz doesn’t make the waste disappear, and Spain already has a plan for it. The 7th General Radioactive Waste Plan charts a path toward a permanent solution using a deep geological repository; shutting the plant only cuts off the electricity while that storage work continues. Meanwhile, greater fossil fuel dependence carries its own cost in both emissions and household energy bills.

Keeping Almaraz running doesn’t mean slowing the clean energy transition. It means completing it without leaving communities and households exposed.

Take Action

Sí a Almaraz, Sí al Futuro was founded in December 2024 by local mayors, residents, workers, and community organizations who refused to accept that their region’s future had an expiration date. In January 2025, more than 10,000 people took to the streets in one of the largest demonstrations the region has seen, and the movement has kept growing since, gathering signatures and pushing petitions now under consideration at the European Parliament.

That momentum builds on years of quieter groundwork. Jóvenes Nucleares began drawing attention to Almaraz as early as late 2023, when the topic had little public visibility, and in 2024 launched the Salvemos Almaraz initiative, now central to its outreach across Spain. Its work spans technical talks in schools and universities, introductory courses on nuclear science, informal sessions in social spaces like bars, visits to the Almaraz region and the plant itself, information stands, street outreach, digital content and videos, and even an appearance before the Spanish Congress of Deputies. These efforts are aimed at reaching people of every background and level of technical knowledge. The group has also carried Spain’s case into the broader Young Generation Network (YGN), building ties with counterpart groups across Europe.

This has been a sustained effort, years of early awareness-raising combined with continuous outreach, and there are several ways for you to get involved right now:

All movements listed share regular updates and videos on the common social media channels.

Co-Author: Cristina Domingo Jiménez | Nuclear Engineer | Responsible of the Salvemos Almaraz initiative within Jóvenes Nucleares

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