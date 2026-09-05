Vallecitos Nuclear Center, tucked into the hills of Northern California, helped write the first chapter of American commercial nuclear power. Its 1957 boiling water reactor, built by GE and PG&E, held the first power reactor license ever issued by the Atomic Energy Commission, and became the first privately owned nuclear plant to supply electricity to the public grid.

It ran for six years and delivered roughly 40,000 megawatt-hours before shutting down in 1963. The site has been dormant for decades, and the reactor itself got hauled off for disposal in 2023. In a recent turn of events, though, it appears that the site’s life isn’t over yet. In fact, it might be just the beginning.

Startup Zeno Power announced plans to revive the old Vallecitos site not for another power plant, but to manufacture a technology that can (allegedly) run in the most extreme environments on Earth, from deep sea to deep space. It’s not a nuclear reactor, but a nuclear battery.

A reactor generates power by actively splitting atoms in a controlled chain reaction, and Zeno’s tech doesn’t split anything. It uses radioactive material that’s already decaying and producing waste heat on its own, and uses a simple converter to transform that heat into power. That radioactive material, as it happens, is recycled nuclear waste.

Zeno’s strontium-90 traces back to a Cold War-era radioisotope power source called the BUP-500, which was built in the 1980s, and has since been sitting in storage at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Its americium-241 comes from Orano’s used-fuel recycling site in La Hague, France, recovered as a byproduct of reprocessing spent French reactor fuel. In both cases, Zeno is using material that already exists, that someone already has to manage, and that happens to still be warm. The plan is to simply box up that decay heat and sell it to….. well, who exactly?

NASA, for one. While solar panels have powered nearly every NASA mission to date, they aren’t suitable for long-term moon operations. The moon’s two week long lunar nights see temperatures plunge to negative 138 degrees celsius (-216F). Without sun for power, unheated equipment can fail, ending even the most meticulously-engineered missions. Zeno secured a grant with NASA in 2023, and have since been developing the Harmonia Radioisotope Power System (RPS) for NASA’s Artemis Tipping Point project. They completed their Final Design Review in April 2026, which is expected to deliver power output 3.5 times what was originally required. The full earth demonstration is planned for early 2027, with flight qualification for moon missions beginning in 2028. Other potential customers include seabed telecommunications companies, commercial space developers, and the Pentagon.

It’s worth noting that this technology isn’t original to Zeno – the federal government has been using radioisotope power systems for decades. Voyager 1, which left the solar system almost 15 years ago, has been running on one since 1977. NASA’s version converts heat using thermoelectrics, where a temperature difference across a special material causes electrons to drift and generate a current. Zeno opts for radioisotope Stirling generators, which utilize the decay heat to expand gas inside a sealed cylinder, driving a piston back and forth to power a generator. It’s about three to four times more efficient than thermoelectrics, and is engineered carefully for long-duration missions where maintenance isn’t an option. The company also makes radioisotope heater units, which are about the size of a hockey puck. These don’t generate electricity at all, instead using the trapped heat to keep electronics and machinery from freezing in extreme cold.

While the technology that they’re marketing isn’t new, their business model is. Radioisotope power systems have historically been one-off creations, custom-built for a single government mission and never quite repeated. In order to reach the terrains that Zeno has in mind, though, these industries will need something regularly available and manufactured at scale. That’s where Vallecitos comes in.

Zeno isn’t restarting the old reactor there, but restoring the site’s hot cells. These are thick, heavily shielded rooms where technicians can handle radioactive materials safely through lead-glass windows and mechanical arms. It’s rare infrastructure in the United States, and would cost a pretty penny to build from scratch.

The agreement at Vallecitos isn’t the only milestone they’ve reached. The company has demonstrated a scaled nuclear prototype at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, secured their first strontium-90 supply from the Department of Energy, raised $70 million in private funding, and secured over $60 million in government contracts from NASA and the Department of Defense. The first government deliveries are planned for 2027, with scaled production following from there.

It’s a tidy story, and Zeno’s CEO tells it well, saying “Vallecitos wrote the first chapter of American nuclear power, and Zeno is writing the next one.”

But that comparison only goes so far. The original Vallecitos reactor fed the public grid, powering homes, schools, and entire communities. The tech that Zeno builds there will power satellites, submersibles, and space missions instead, for a customer list that begins and ends with governments, Fortune-500 companies, and defense contractors. It’s not a lesser achievement, but certainly a different one. In this version, it isn’t really about power for people at all, but power for places people don’t go. Is the value of nuclear technology measured in how well it serves people? Or how well it serves its intended purpose?

Zeno’s ambitions were never to electrify a country, and not all tech worth highlighting will be either. Whether their mission counts as nuclear power’s comeback or just its quiet specialization into something smaller and stranger is, for now, an open question.

Watch the full video on Zeno here.