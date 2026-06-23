A lot of states are catching nuclear fever again, but few of them are picking up a shovel just yet. Instead, they’re doing something that sounds far less exciting: commissioning a report. Whether it’s called a feasibility study, a working group, a siting screen, or a task force, the question underneath stays the same: could nuclear actually work here, and what would it take to make that happen?

From Nebraska to New York, Texas to Tennessee, and now potentially California, the list of states asking that question keeps growing fast enough that trackers can barely keep up. The latest count puts it at 31 states with an active, completed, or pending nuclear study, working group, or task force on the books, plus eight more weighing study-related bills behind them. The map below has the full state-by-state rundown.

32 states have launched nuclear studies or assessments, with 8 more study-related proposals under consideration (NARUC-NASEO, GAIN, Generation Atomic Policy Research)

What’s notable isn’t just the number of states; it’s which ones. These aren’t all the same kind of state with the same kind of politics or the same kind of grid, and a deep-red farm state and a deep-blue island chain can end up running through the same basic exercise for very different reasons. That kind of spread is usually a sign that something has shifted underneath the politics, not just within them.

Roll call

Minnesota approved a $500,000 study to look at whether new nuclear plants could be built in the state, with specific engagement planned for the Prairie Island Indian Community, which already lives next to the existing Prairie Island plant and its spent fuel storage site and has a direct stake in how the state handles nuclear going forward.

Michigan spent $250,000 on a study covering its existing nuclear resources and expertise, costs, technology options, integrated energy systems, and the policy questions that come with all of it.

Nebraska put $1 million toward screening potential sites across the state for advanced reactors, while Indiana teamed up with Purdue University to dig into small modular reactors, looking at cost, workforce, safety, community engagement, and the rest of the picture. Montana asked whether advanced reactors could step in as coal plants retire, and Florida studied the technical and economic case for advanced nuclear, including SMRs.

That’s just a sample. Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire are all running their own version of the same study, and so are more than two dozen other states, spanning red, blue, and everything in between. The map up top has the full rundown if you want to check your own state. Different states are starting from different places and for different reasons, but the underlying approach tends to look the same: settle on a specific question worth answering, put a real budget behind it, and find out what the answer actually is before committing to anything larger.

Hawaii is a useful example of where that process can lead. The state studied the question and concluded that nuclear doesn’t make sense there right now, pointing to its small grid, cost, and other local barriers. That result is worth noting on its own, since it shows the process is capable of producing an honest no rather than simply clearing the way toward a yes that was decided in advance.

What Makes a Good Study?

A feasibility study isn’t supposed to be a foregone conclusion, and Hawaii’s result is a good example of why that matters. There’s a real difference between asking why nuclear is too expensive and asking what factors affect nuclear construction costs in the first place. One of those questions has already decided the answer before the research begins, while the other is actually willing to find out.

A good study works through that question honestly. It’s independent, transparent, and built around the specific state it’s studying rather than copied from somewhere else. It assesses nuclear in comparison to alternatives like gas, wind, solar, geothermal, storage, transmission upgrades, demand response, and geothermal in a real-world context. And it will work through cost ranges, timelines, risk, workforce needs, and what the local community actually thinks before drawing any conclusions. A bad study skips most of that work and treats nuclear as either magic or impossible from the start.

That distinction matters because of what happens next. A study that’s rigged in either direction rarely survives contact with the next legislative session, the next utility rate case, or the next community meeting, since the numbers eventually get checked against reality. A study that’s willing to land on no, the way Hawaii’s did, is the one that ends up with enough credibility to be trusted the next time it lands on yes somewhere else.

Even California!

California might be about to take its first real swing at a nuclear feasibility study in decades, and that’s notable given the state’s history. California has a long anti-nuclear track record, an existing legal moratorium on new construction, and a recent, very public fight over whether to extend the operations of Diablo Canyon, one of its largest sources of clean electricity. Now it’s weighing AB 2647, a bill that would direct the California Energy Commission to put together a full assessment of what role advanced nuclear could play in the state’s energy mix and critical infrastructure needs.

If that bill passes, it would be a genuinely significant shift for a state that essentially invented the modern anti-nuclear movement and, only a few years ago, came close to shutting down a source that provides roughly a sixth of its low-carbon power. A feasibility study wouldn’t undo any of that history, but it’s a meaningfully different conversation than whether to close Diablo Canyon, and that shift is worth paying attention to on its own.

Part of why a study is the version actually moving through the legislature is that it’s a much smaller political lift than the alternatives. AB 2647 is a good illustration of that: it actually started out as a bill to lift the moratorium outright, then got gutted halfway through the session and rewritten as a study bill instead. The version that’s left doesn’t ask anyone to vote for building a reactor, repeal the moratorium, or pick a winning technology. It just asks the Energy Commission to put real numbers on the table, which is a far easier thing to agree to than full-on legislation.

California isn’t out on its own here, either. It’s one of eight study-related proposals currently working their way through state legislatures, alongside places like New York, Washington, and Utah, each one stopping short of an actual project and asking for the numbers first.

Why are States Doing It?

The short version is that electricity demand is climbing, coal plants are retiring on schedule whether or not anything is ready to replace them, and grid reliability is getting harder to maintain on weather-dependent power alone.

And then there are the data centers. A growing list of tech companies with deep pockets have suddenly become very interested in firm, round-the-clock electricity, and they need it now, not whenever the next big transmission project clears permitting.

Put those pressures together, and a feasibility study starts to look less like bureaucratic caution and more like ordinary due diligence. States need to plan for rising demand without much certainty about what’s retiring or what’s going to take its place, and a data center customer willing to sign a long-term contract creates a different kind of urgency than a vague policy commitment ever would.

There’s also a simpler logic running underneath all of it. Jobs and tax revenue are an easier sell to a legislature once a study shows the economics actually work, and not many lawmakers want to be the one who voted to spend taxpayer money on a reactor before anyone checked whether it made financial sense in the first place.

None of this guarantees that any particular study leads to an actual reactor, and some of them, like Hawaii’s, will lead nowhere at all. That’s a perfectly fine outcome, since the point was never to guarantee a yes. The point was to get an honest answer.

The real win isn’t the study itself. It’s what happens afterward, when a state moves from nuclear curiosity to nuclear policy with real numbers attached instead of just enthusiasm. Thirty-one states already running a study, with eight more about to start one, is a very different starting point than the nuclear industry has been at in decades, and now we get to see which of them actually follow through.

Is your state on the list yet? Let us know in the comments!

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