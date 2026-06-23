The Kernel

The Kernel

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Jesse
Jul 2

A feasibility study should also answer a lot of specific questions. Like what is the water source, which drain line will be connected to, what power circuits are there, what roads need expanding, what is the shipping envelope to site, etc.

It should also develop the total project budget to a level needed for a real gate review.

It’s not a yes/no, but a ‘what is required?’

These are used for all sorts of industrial facilities, not just nuclear.

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