New nuclear plants in the United States face a long list of hurdles, from workforce shortages and supply chains to spent fuel storage and state-level restrictions. Three of these concerns include 1) where the fuel comes from, 2) who absorbs the risk of building the first units, and 3) how long federal reviews, licensing, and lawsuits can delay a project. Congress now has a bipartisan bill aimed at each of those three. The MORE American Fuel Act speeds construction of domestic uranium enrichment plants. The ARC Act shares cost overrun risk on early advanced reactors. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) narrows the litigation that can stall approved projects and, under the Senate’s pending substitute, adds a package of nuclear licensing reforms.

Nuclear power already supplies about 18 percent of U.S. electricity, and demand for firm power from utilities, data centers, and manufacturers keeps climbing. Each bill has both Republican and Democratic sponsors, and each targets a barrier that no single developer can remove on its own.

Any of these bills that has not passed both chambers when the 119th Congress ends in early January 2027 must start over from scratch. One has already cleared the Senate, and another cleared its first Senate vote on November 9, which leaves roughly eight weeks for the rest of the work.

The MORE American Fuel Act (S. 5249): building fuel capacity at home

Every reactor in the country runs on enriched uranium, and most of it comes from abroad. In 2024, U.S. operators imported roughly 80 percent of their enrichment from foreign suppliers, and Russia alone supplied about a fifth of the total. Federal law already bans Russian low-enriched uranium imports, and the Department of Energy waivers that let some shipments continue expire no later than January 1, 2028, while domestic enrichment capacity still falls well short of demand. The problem grows sharper for advanced reactors, many of which need high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), whose supply chain faces an even tighter squeeze.

Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) introduced the Modernizing Outdated Regulations to Expand American Fuel Act on August 5, 2026. The bill targets a sequencing requirement in the Atomic Energy Act that ties an enrichment plant’s construction to its operating license, which the sponsors argue makes enrichment licensing more burdensome than the process for other fuel cycle facilities without any added safety benefit.

The version the Senate passed makes five changes, according to the bill text. Applicants could begin construction once the NRC dockets their application, as long as the work complies with all applicable federal laws and proceeds entirely at the applicant’s risk. The NRC would grant an operating license hearing to any person whose interests the facility may affect who requests one, though it would no longer hold a mandatory hearing when nobody does. Developers would have to notify the governor, local governments, and Tribes covered by the facility’s emergency plan in writing at least 15 days before pre-license construction begins. The NRC would have 180 days to update its regulations to match. And the NRC would keep its full authority to regulate construction and to deny an operating license, with existing rights to judicial review of its decisions left intact.

The design shortens the timeline and leaves every safety decision with the NRC. A developer that builds early accepts the full financial risk if its application fails. Companies are already positioned to use that flexibility: Orano’s Project IKE in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, could supply nearly 30 percent of current U.S. enrichment needs, and General Matter, Orano, NEI, ClearPath Action, Clean Air Task Force, Third Way, the Breakthrough Institute, the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, and Generation Atomic all endorsed the bill at introduction.

Where it stands. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved the bill 18 to 1 on September 16, and the full Senate passed it by unanimous consent on September 30. Since October 5, the bill has been held at the House desk, which allows the House to vote on it without first sending it to committee. The House is also moving its own version: on November 9, it passed the American Enrichment Deployment Act (H.R. 9612) 394 to 3, and a version of that bill carrying the MORE American Fuel Act’s notification requirements rides in BAAJA’s nuclear title. Enrichment licensing reform now has three possible paths to the President’s desk.

The ARC Act (S. 3814): sharing the risk of the first builds

Financing is hardest at the start of a new reactor design, because the first units carry engineering, supply chain, and workforce risks that later units shed through repetition, and the Department of Energy estimates that a design may need up to 10 deployments to reach commercial maturity. Investors know that early projects can run late and over budget, so they either demand a steep premium or stay away. That hesitation keeps designs from ever reaching the later, cheaper units.

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) first introduced the Accelerating Reliable Capacity Act in December 2024. He reintroduced it on February 10, 2026, this time with Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) as the Democratic lead. The bill would authorize up to $3.6 billion to help cover cost overruns at three or more next-generation reactor projects.

The bill text creates an Accelerating Reliable Capacity Program Account inside the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, which DOE now also calls the Office of Energy Dominance Financing. To qualify, an advanced reactor project must hold an LPO loan guarantee, be capital-intensive, and submit a Class 2 cost estimate, a cost risk analysis, and project planning documents that DOE approves before financial close. The borrower covers all costs up to 120 percent of the approved estimate. Beyond that point, the program would pay half of each additional dollar, capped at 30 percent of the original estimate or $1.2 billion per project, whichever is less, according to the American Public Power Association. The 2026 bill also drops the 2024 version’s $2.5 billion minimum project size, which opens the program to smaller reactors. Qualifying projects can receive loan guarantees worth up to 200 percent of the verified estimate, so a project does not stall while it raises more capital, and ARC funds pay down the loan balance only after the plant enters service. Those terms are especially important because, as Senator Risch’s office estimates, financing costs can reach 25 percent of total plant cost.

Because ARC pays out only for reactors that enter service, that requirement gives every developer a strong incentive to finish. The program also shifts who bears early overruns. Good Energy Collective notes that ARC spreads its share of that cost across national taxpayers instead of retail electricity rates, where costs fall hardest on lower-income households. That protection helps explain why Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project both endorsed the bill as they explore new nuclear capacity in Arizona, alongside Generation Atomic, ClearPath Action, NEI, the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, and IBEW.

Where it stands. The bill has sat in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee since February 10 with one cosponsor and no hearing. It has no House companion, and the Senate substitute’s nuclear title does not include it, so attaching it to BAAJA would take a floor amendment. A committee hearing, or attachment to a larger energy package, offers the most realistic path before January.

BAAJA (S. 5653): shortening the road from approval to construction

A reactor can clear the NRC’s safety review and still spend years tied up in environmental litigation and the other federal approvals around it, a delay BAAJA would shorten for nearly every kind of energy and infrastructure project. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Lee (R-UT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM), the leaders of the two Senate committees with jurisdiction, introduced the 417-page bill on September 30, 2026. It rewrites parts of NEPA, the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and the Federal Power Act, and it reaches solar, wind, nuclear, geothermal, fossil fuels, transmission, and data centers alike. On November 7, the four sponsors released a substitute amendment that will serve as the Senate’s working text.

For most projects, BAAJA would give agencies 60 days to deem an application complete, 60 more to choose the level of review, and two years to finish an environmental impact statement, with a record of decision due within 45 days of the final statement, according to Womble Bond Dickinson. The bill also codifies NEPA as a procedural statute and narrows the actions that trigger review at all. Heatmap reports that federal loans would fall outside NEPA, although the substitute’s text limits that exclusion to projects where a loan or loan guarantee is the only federal involvement, so a reactor that also needs an NRC license may not qualify. The substitute also exempts NRC licenses and other nuclear authorizations from the bill’s deadlines for issuing permits, though the two-year and 45-day deadlines for the environmental review itself still apply.

The substitute also adds a nuclear licensing title drawn from three House bills that the Energy and Commerce Committee approved unanimously. It would let the NRC issue a license without a hearing when no one with an affected interest requests one, after 30 days of public notice. It would allow construction of uranium enrichment plants before licensing on the same terms as other fuel cycle facilities, add the MORE American Fuel Act’s requirement to notify state, local, and Tribal governments before construction, and expressly preserve NEPA review and public hearing rights. It would also let the NRC pay senior career staff up to 10 percent above the normal Senior Executive Service pay ceiling. Elsewhere in the bill, the substitute adds the Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act, which would require DOE to publicly post the authorizations of its own high-hazard nuclear facilities.

BAAJA also reaches the grid that new reactors will feed. A Congressional Research Service analysis explains that the bill would repeal DOE’s authority to designate National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors and extend the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s backstop authority to site interstate lines rated at 230 kilovolts or more across most of the country, while barring the involuntary allocation of transmission costs to customers who receive no benefit or only trivial ones. Large reactors need high-voltage lines to carry their output to customers, so faster interstate siting directly supports new nuclear projects.

Its litigation changes may matter even more, since challengers would have 150 days to sue, would generally file directly in the court of appeals for the circuit where the project sits, and, where the agency takes public comment after the bill becomes law, would need to have raised their specific issue in a public comment. Courts would generally return flawed reviews to the agency while the permit stays in effect, and they could not issue preliminary injunctions on NEPA claims alone. Womble Bond Dickinson concludes these limits would reduce, if not eliminate, the chance that a NEPA suit halts construction or operation of an NRC-licensed plant. A separate permit certainty provision would bar agencies from revoking or altering approved permits except in limited circumstances, which the substitute expands to include harms to human health and the environment.

For nuclear, BAAJA largely reinforces work the NRC has already begun, since the agency’s July 2026 proposed rule to revise its NEPA regulations narrows environmental review and expands categorical exclusions in the same direction. One rough edge remains: the NRC treats a licensing board’s decision as the record of decision when a hearing occurs, and a contested hearing or Commission appeal can outlast the bill’s 45-day deadline. The substitute’s nuclear exemptions do not cover that deadline, so Womble Bond Dickinson suggests the NRC may need staff-issued records of decision, or may move NEPA challenges out of its own hearings and into the courts as other agencies do.

Where it stands. On November 9, the Senate voted 73 to 25 to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed, which opens debate and amendments on the substitute. The Senate is moving the text through H.R. 2347, a House bill, as its legislative vehicle, and the Veterans Day recess will likely push a final Senate vote to the following week. The House would then need to pass it, and analysts describe House support for the Senate product as uncertain. Holding the coalition together will take work: Tribal leaders and some environmental groups still oppose the bill, and hours after the White House formally endorsed it, President Trump told reporters the bill “hasn’t been fully negotiated” and that he would not approve wind turbines even if it becomes law. Nuclear’s prospects in this bill depend partly on that separate fight over wind and solar permitting.

What comes next, and how you can help

Read together, the three bills work as a pipeline: the MORE American Fuel Act secures the fuel, the ARC Act makes the first reactors financeable, and BAAJA narrows the litigation and licensing delays every project must cross. Each bill makes the others more valuable: domestic fuel strengthens the investment case for ARC-backed reactors, and faster licensing and fewer stalled projects lower the schedule risk that drives the overruns ARC would insure. Plenty of work would remain for Congress, the NRC, and the states, including a permanent plan for spent fuel, a larger skilled workforce, and the state moratoria that still restrict new plants in parts of the country. Passing these three bills would clear some of the most consequential obstacles on that list and build momentum for the rest.

This lame-duck session after the November 3 midterms will decide whether any of them becomes law this Congress. The MORE American Fuel Act sits closest to the finish line, since the House can take it up directly from the desk and send it to the President, and the House has already shown its support for enrichment reform with its 394 to 3 vote on H.R. 9612. The ARC Act needs a hearing or a ride on a larger vehicle, and BAAJA’s floor debate could offer one if senators open it to amendments. BAAJA cleared its first 60-vote test on November 9 and now faces amendments and a final Senate vote, then the House.

Supporters should still keep expectations measured, because lame-duck sessions are short and members return from the midterms facing must-pass items like government funding that compete for the same limited floor time. With Democrats set to take control of both the House and the Senate in January, priorities could shift for members who lost their seats and for leaders in both chambers. Even the MORE American Fuel Act, which needs only a single House vote, depends on leadership choosing to schedule it. If these bills stall, sponsors will likely reintroduce them in January, and the bipartisan support they built this year will give them a stronger start in the 120th Congress.

Constituents who want clean, reliable power built in their communities carry outsized weight when only a few votes separate a bill from passage. Call or write your representative and ask House leaders to bring the MORE American Fuel Act to the floor before January. Then ask your senators to support the ARC Act and to vote for BAAJA and its nuclear licensing title on final passage. Generation Atomic has put together an action to make contacting your legislators easier. Take a couple of minutes and do your part to help get these bills over the finish line!