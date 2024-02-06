*last updated July 6th, 2026

Over the past few years, Generation Atomic and our dedicated supporters have tirelessly advocated for nuclear energy through campaigns targeting various policies at the federal, state, and even international levels. These actions represent only a fraction of the collective effort our community has made to accurately communicate the benefits of nuclear power, counter misinformation, and build partnerships. While the outcomes have been mixed, the summaries below provide a glimpse into the passion, commitment, and progress driving Generation Atomic’s activism over the years. If you are interested in getting involved with our current advocacy efforts, please visit the Take Action page on our website.

Pushing for Nuclear in the EU Sustainable Finance Taxonomy

Source: EU Taxonomy Information; https://eutaxonomy.info/info/eutaxonomyoverview

In 2021, we joined forces with allies across Europe in an effort to include nuclear energy in the EU’s sustainable finance taxonomy. This classification system guides investments towards environmentally beneficial technologies. On the heels of statements from top EU officials signaling openness to nuclear and a letter from 10 countries advocating for its inclusion, we mobilized over 5000 supporters to write the European Commission emphasizing nuclear’s sustainability credentials. The EU taxonomy did end up recognizing nuclear power as a sustainable energy source.

Advocating for Canada’s Nuclear Industry

Source: Getty Images

To support our friends at Canadians for Nuclear Energy, we encouraged volunteers to write Canadian policymakers and representatives urging expanded support for growing Canada’s nuclear energy industry. We argued nuclear could provide economic stability amidst volatility in the oil/gas sectors. We pushed for nuclear to be included in government ESG investments, further investigation of nuclear’s grid impacts, encouraging academic nuclear programs, and backing the SMR Roadmap.

Overturning West Virginia’s Nuclear Moratorium

In 2022, The West Virginia legislature advanced Senate Bill 4 to repeal the state’s ban on new nuclear plant construction. We mobilized supporters to contact Governor Jim Justice urging him to sign the legislation, arguing it would enable major economic opportunities like TerraPower’s planned advanced reactor project. Our supporters emphasized the jobs, investment, and clean electricity benefits. Senate Bill 4 was signed into law, removing the decades-long moratorium!

Supporting North Carolina’s Clean Energy Bill SB678

After Governor Cooper vetoed North Carolina clean energy legislation SB678, we mobilized supporters to contact state Senators urging them to override the veto. SB678 would transition the state to a Clean Energy Portfolio Standard recognizing nuclear power. We argued the bill would enable North Carolina to continue cutting emissions while retaining reliable baseload electricity and high-quality jobs. The NC Senate did ultimately vote to override the SB678 veto, passing the bill into law!

Texas Nuclear Bill SB1404

We advocated for the Texas bill SB1404, which proposed creating a working group to study transitioning the state’s remaining coal plants to nuclear power. We highlighted the reliability, jobs, and climate benefits. We asked supporters to email Governor Abbott urging him to sign it into law. Unfortunately, Governor Abbott vetoed SB1404 at the same time as over 70 other bills looking for his signature.

New York’s SB 6893

Source: Getty Images

New York lawmakers pursued SB6893 in 2023, legislation banning the safe discharge of tritiated water from the Indian Point nuclear plant decommissioning. We argued it would exacerbate unfounded fears about radiation. We asked supporters to call Governor Hochul to demand a veto. Unfortunately, Governor Hochul signed SB6893 in August 2023.

Illinois Nuclear Moratorium Bill SB76 / SB2473

Source: Getty Images

Throughout the regular spring session in 2023 and into the fall’s veto session, we campaigned vigorously for the Illinois bill SB76 to lift the state’s moratorium blocking new advanced nuclear plants in Illinois. Passed out of Congress with bipartisan support, SB76 was vetoed by Governor Pritzker citing concerns over ratepayer risk and advanced nuclear size restrictions. Sponsor Senator Sue Rezin addressed these concerns by introducing SB4273, which capped the definition of advanced nuclear to reactors 300 MW or less. This bill was eventually signed by Governor Pritzker, but we made sure to voice our concerns about the final bill’s size restrictions.

Advocating Nuclear Power to the Sierra Club

We spearheaded an effort along with partners to petition the Sierra Club to reconsider their staunch anti-nuclear stance, given nuclear’s role in climate change mitigation. We highlighted evolving views on nuclear among environmental scientists and the Sierra Club’s previous support decades ago. Our letter secured over 1200 signatures, including renowned climate scientists like Dr. James Hansen.

Securing America’s Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain

We advocated for securing domestic uranium enrichment capacity to reduce dependence on unreliable foreign suppliers. We argued boosting the US fuel supply aligns with clean energy and national security imperatives. We pushed policymakers to back Department of Energy funding for HALEU development, support the Administration’s $2.2 billion enrichment infrastructure request, and advance legislation like the Nuclear Fuel Security Act to establish domestic programs. This bill was passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

ADVANCE Act

We urged supporters nationwide to contact their Congressional representatives to support the ADVANCE Act, federal legislation aimed at accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear energy in the United States. The bill proposed cutting regulatory costs for licensing next-generation reactor technologies and streamlining permitting for new nuclear facilities at certain sites. The ADVANCE Act was passed in June 2024 with broad bipartisan support.

Confirmation of Matthew Marzano as NRC Commissioner



We mobilized supporters to contact their Senators in support of Matthew Marzano’s nomination to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. We emphasized his experience at the industry and legislative levels would help modernize the NRC’s approach to licensing new reactor designs. With bipartisan support, the Senate confirmed Marzano as NRC Commissioner in December 2024.

Defending Nuclear Tax Credits in the "Big Beautiful Bill"

In 2025, we mobilized supporters nationwide to defend critical nuclear energy tax credits as Congress debated the sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." Early versions of the legislation threatened to dramatically scale back the Inflation Reduction Act's nuclear incentives, including highly accelerated sunsetting timelines and restrictions that would have denied production tax credits to existing nuclear plants using certain imported fuel. We urged lawmakers to preserve these essential credits that support American jobs, energy security, and reliable electricity generation. While the final bill signed by President Trump imposed some new restrictions and limitations, our advocacy efforts helped ensure nuclear tax credits survived largely intact when many other clean energy incentives faced deeper cuts.

Championing U.S. Nuclear Exports Through the International Nuclear Energy Act

For the past few years, we’ve advocated for the International Nuclear Energy Act (INEA), legislation designed to strengthen America’s position in the global nuclear energy market. We mobilized supporters to contact their Congressional representatives, emphasizing how expanding U.S. nuclear exports supports allies seeking reliable clean energy and provides an alternative to foreign competitors like Russia and China in the international reactor market. The INEA was successfully folded into the National Defense Authorization Act and passed in December 2025, marking a significant victory for U.S. nuclear leadership!

Minnesota Nuclear Study Bill

In partnership with the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance, we mobilized supporters to push Minnesota lawmakers to study nuclear energy’s role in the state’s long-term power future. We highlighted the reliability and carbon-free benefits nuclear could bring to a grid facing rising demand from data centers and electrification. On the final day of the 2026 legislative session, the study provision passed with bipartisan support, directing the Great Plains Institute to examine the costs, benefits, and feasibility of new nuclear development in Minnesota. While the state’s longstanding moratorium on new nuclear construction remains in place, this study marks a meaningful step toward lifting it!