The Nuclear Regulatory Commission hasn’t meaningfully overhauled its reactor licensing pathways since the 1980s. In 2026, however, it finalized one new pathway and proposed another.

Part 53 was a rule finalized in March 2026, which built a technology-inclusive, risk-informed, and performance-based licensing framework for advanced reactors of nearly any size. Since then, the agency has proposed an even newer licensing pathway, built specifically for the tiniest reactors on the market.

The pitch is Part 57, which regulators and supporters say could cut permitting timelines to somewhere between six and twelve months, and save the industry an estimated $4-12 billion in regulatory labor. Currently, the average permitting timeline hovers around two to four years. What would actually change to make such expedited reviews possible?

Well, for most of history, including today, reactors have been licensed one at a time. The NRC can approve a standardized design today, but every new project still comes with its own thick stack of design, siting, and licensing work. Part 57 is meant for a different business model: hundreds of nearly identical reactors built in factories and deployed in volume. Rather than making the NRC work through the same basic design fifty times, a developer could seek approvals that cover a standardized reactor and multiple future deployments. Each project would still have to satisfy its own site conditions and license terms. But if the design questions have already been answered once, the agency would not have to start from scratch every time another identical unit shows up.

That changes the fuel rules too. Right now, fuel can’t go into a reactor until it’s fully built and licensed on-site, which makes sense for a one-of-a-kind, multibillion-dollar plant, but not for something meant to be factory-built like a car. Under Part 57, reactors can be fueled at the factory and shipped ready to run (provided it also has the appropriate Part 70 fuel-handling authority.) You wouldn’t sell a car and deliver the engine separately. The change matters a lot for companies like Radiant, whose microreactor Kaleidos is designed to be dropped off and switched on in relatively short order.

Source: Radiant Energy

The rule also opens the door to remote and autonomous operation. A single licensed operator could theoretically run an entire fleet of microreactors from somewhere else entirely, with nobody stationed on-site. It’s an especially meaningful shift for remote mining operations, military bases, disaster zones, and anywhere too small or too temporary to staff full-time.

The safety case is supposed to move faster, too. Part 57 is built around a bounding accident analysis: developers have to show that even the worst credible release stays below the rule’s offsite-dose limit. That is a different exercise from building out an endless catalog of increasingly unlikely scenarios for every project.

Many of the designs expected to use the pathway lean heavily on passive safety—systems that use physics, rather than pumps, diesel generators, and human intervention, to keep the reactor safe. That does not make a reactor literally incapable of fuel damage under every imaginable condition. But it can make the potential consequences of an accident far smaller, and that is the entire premise of Part 57.

Environmental review gets a shortcut too. If a reactor skips surface or groundwater cooling and sits on a site that’s already industrially disturbed, like a brownfield site or retired coal plant, the NRC can waive the environmental impact statement entirely. Any NRC-licensed nuclear operation will cause far less environmental harm than a coal plant, anyway. In fact, the site will almost certainly be left better than it was found.

Source: Radiant Energy

Many of these ideas sound similar to Part 53, which was finalized only weeks before Part 57 was proposed. What sets the new rule apart is the scope of eligibility. Part 53 covers the entire range of advanced reactor technology, from 20-megawatt designs up to gigawatt-scale plants like the AP1000. Part 57 is narrower by design, meant for reactors under 100 megawatts. Participating designs must also clear two strict thresholds: less than 10 metric tons of fuel in the core at any given time, and a worst-case accident that exposes no one outside the site boundary to more than 1 rem of radiation (what you might get from a pelvic CT scan). Miss either bar, and you’ll have to use other pathways like Part 53, 52 or 50. If you clear both, though, the NRC will treat the reactor less like a power plant and more like an appliance.

As of now, the rule is still not final. Public comments closed on June 15, and the NRC is working through the feedback. But there is now at least a target on the calendar: the agency’s rulemaking plan points to January 26, 2027 for publication of a final rule. That is a target, not a promise. Still, it is more concrete than the open-ended wait that existed when the proposal first landed.

And not all of that feedback was friendly. New York State, among others, raised concerns that a fleet-wide licensing model could get ahead of local communities—approving a standardized reactor for a broad and not-yet-specific set of locations before any particular host town has a meaningful chance to weigh in. Critics from another direction see a different problem in the same flexibility: if Part 57 is defined mostly by risk and consequence thresholds, rather than a neat, prescriptive definition of a “microreactor,” it can be hard for the public to tell exactly what kind of project is being approved.

The core rationale behind Part 57 is hard to argue with. A regulatory system built around one-off, custom nuclear plants was never going to work cleanly for an industry trying to build hundreds of nearly identical units. If microreactors really are going to be manufactured in factories and deployed at volume, the licensing process has to stop pretending each one is a bespoke megaproject.

But faster does not have to mean invisible. The question is whether the NRC can streamline repeatable technical reviews without turning siting into something communities learn about only after the important decisions are already made. Part 57 is an attempt to thread that needle. The final rule will show whether the agency actually managed it, and for the sake of the many communities that could benefit, we hope they do.

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