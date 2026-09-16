Over the last few weeks, my advocacy took me to the NECX energy conference in Texas, our banana stand at the Minnesota State Fair, and a South Minneapolis nuclear debate. It was a big contrast, and I have thoughts. Giddyup!

NECX - Nuclear Energy Conference and Expo - Dallas, TX

After watching plants shutdown for the first half of my ten years in advocacy, I am certifiably stoked about the new nuclear coming online over the next few years— even if it is all restarts (Palisades, Crane, and Duane Arnold) and uprates (2GW from Constellation, 433MW from Vistra, please add in the comments if you know of some more). Yes, new builds are even more exciting, but this is a great crawl before you walk step, and I expect to hear some ambitious big build plans announced soon.

They had a fun AI Slop Stand at the expo, and what can I say… It nailed it.

Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez at the conference mentioned that the current situation was reminiscent of a high school dance, where everyone is standing on the sides of the room, not wanting to be the first ones out there. He said that maybe someone needed to spike the punch. I thought, “hasn’t the Department of Energy been doing that for the past couple of years (50% investment tax credit, $17.5B for long lead items, to name a couple)?” Let’s get dancing.

The other thing I noticed at the conference… basically everyone agrees that workforce development, community engagement, and education/outreach are vitally important, but there doesn’t seem to be much funding for it or a cohesive plan to rapidly scale up those efforts. Generation Atomic has a lot of experience and ideas doing elements of those, so hopefully we can play a larger role in doing that in the future (and get funding to do so!) Aside: I’m speaking on this tomorrow 9/17 for the Texas Nuclear Alliance. RSVP here.

Testing out Jim Collins’ hedgehog concept.

Gen A Pal and Science-Thor Kyle Hill was a keynote speaker and underscored that exact point. As an industry, nuclear needs to go on the offensive, because if you don’t tell your own story, someone else will do it for you. He also had some nice words to say about Gen A! I don’t have a recording so I can’t tell you verbatim, but it was something along the lines of “Generation Atomic is doing incredible work. They talk to the right people, in the right places, in the right way.” Thanks big dawg. Keep educating the masses!

Couple photos, keep scrolling…

Quick selfie with Gen A Board Member “I only have 3 panels today” Pat O’Brien, who works at Holtec in his spare time.

Dinner with previous ANS President Lisa Marshall and former Gen A board members Lenka Kollar (Helixos) and Shirly Rodriguez (SuperCritical)

How we do outreach—the banana stand at the Minnesota State Fair.

This was our fifth time with a booth at the fair and the third time handing out bananas, and we handed out almost 2,500 (nearly 10k this summer!) You have that many conversations and you start innovating, and there were two big ones this year. One was to run a survey of what fair attendees knew about nuclear before attending our booth and self assess their general support level for it. The other was to 3D print a 10” tall cooling tower in which booth visitors could put their folded surveys in. So satisfying.

I just finished a card-by-card count of our surveys, and here are a few takeaways.

Face-to-face conversations work: We collected 147 surveys, and 136 people told us where they stood both before and after talking with us. Of the 87 who arrived as skeptics or curious, 39 moved toward support after a quick chat at our booth. That’s 45%. And nobody went backward. Not a single person walked away more skeptical than when they arrived. Overall, the share calling themselves supporters grew from 36% to 55%. Most people aren’t ideologically opposed; they just need a conversation with an informed and passionate person to answer questions and connect dots. We had incredible volunteers this year, per usual. Shoutout to the Westinghouse chapter of WIN (Women in Nuclear) in Shoreview and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Minnesota folks, who also chipped in admirably. Big knowledge blind spots: Two out of three people had no idea Minnesota has a moratorium legally banning new nuclear plants. It was the least-known fact on our card by a wide margin. Nearly half didn’t know Minnesota has two nuclear plants at all, 45% didn’t know nuclear jobs are the highest paying in energy, and a third didn’t know nuclear needs less land and mining than any other source. A strong “all-of-the-above” instinct: Eight in ten respondents checked at least one pro-nuclear option, and only 6% wanted to shut our existing plants down. Nearly half chose both new nuclear and more wind and solar. Even in an environmentally conscious crowd like the Eco Experience building, people largely didn’t treat clean energy as a zero-sum culture war. One surprise: more people checked “build new nuclear plants” (67%) than “keep our existing plants running” (47%). My guess is that most folks assume Prairie Island and Monticello are safe, and that’s exactly the assumption early-closure fights depend on.

(Quick methodology aside: this obviously wasn’t a randomized scientific poll. People chose to stop at a banana stand with an atom logo, and hardened anti-nukes likely self-selected right out. Folks also marked their before and after on the same card right after talking with us, so this captures how they felt leaving the booth. Still, the movable middle showed up. About one in eight people who filled out a card started as a self-described skeptic, and 14 of those 16 shifted after a five-minute conversation.)

Update: An earlier version of this post reported figures from an AI-assisted analysis that didn’t hold up when we recounted every card. The numbers above come from that recount, and we’re happy to share the full dataset with anyone who asks.

Incredible volunteers from Westinghouse Women in Nuclear - Shoreview

Oh yeah, and I had a standing room only crowd for my “Musical Guide to Minnesota’s Energy” singing powerpoint presentation. Being they clapped at the end I think that counts as a standing ovation. Check our youtube channel for the video in a few days here.

Which brings me to the third stop…

The nuclear forum hosted in Minneapolis by MN State Senator Omar Fateh.

With the nuclear study bill we helped pass earlier this session finally moving forward, Omar is anticipating a serious push on lifting Minnesota’s construction moratorium in 2027. He’s fielding heat and questions from all directions, so he called this town hall to hear from folks.

Philip and Tova Anderson (vice chair of U.S. Women in Nuclear, who works at a Westinghouse fuel facility) held down our side of the dais, and they were brilliant—measured, data-backed, and unflappable.

On the other side was John LaForge of Nukewatch, who is not nearly as pro-nuclear as Geordi. I’ve been following John’s work for about 15 years now. I still remember going to a screening he organized of Into Eternity—an absolute masterclass in using slow-motion footage and eerie, ominous music to manipulate emotions into fearing the most safe, meticulously managed waste stream on earth, resting inside the most ridiculously overengineered storage facility in human history (Onkalo in Finland). You have to admire the sheer dedication to a cause; I just wish it weren’t anti-nuclear energy. Joining him was Greg Laden from the DFL Environmental Caucus, another familiar face I’ve tangled with over the years. I did appreciate their candor when I put a question to them: Are there any successful examples of industrialized countries decarbonizing their grids with wind and solar alone? I already knew the answer, of course, but it was good to hear them acknowledge it. And I’ll concede that matching France and Sweden’s buildouts of nuclear in the 80s will not be easy.

Freshly updated, feel free to save this one for future use.

The panelists went about how you'd expect. The crowd didn't. Omar's district sits among the most left-leaning in Minnesota. He got a 'Minnesota Mamdani' nickname and a full DSA endorsement in last year's mayoral primary. Still, question after question from the floor leaned nuclear-curious, some outright supportive and calling out the anti-nuclear panelists. The Q&A line stretched so long we literally ran out of venue time before everyone could speak, and Omar’s office reached out afterward to invite us in for a follow-up sit-down.

Just a few observations and data points from a wild three weeks bouncing between Texas and Minnesota. I have a two year old in need of a dad hug, so I’ll sign off here. Thanks for following along and advocating for nuclear—however you do, if you do.

-Eric