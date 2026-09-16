The Kernel

The Kernel

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Jill Stefansen's avatar
Jill Stefansen
Sep 16

Whenever I speak out about this on social media, I get pushback, mainly people bringing up Fukushima and Chernobyl. It would be really helpful to have some layperson talking points to address these concerns; I do like the idea of bringing up Sweden and France and saying can you make up the difference with only wind and solar. The State Fair thing sounds like a complete success!

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Kenneth Kaminski's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski
Sep 22

Great work! Go nuclear!

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