We’re six months into the Iran war (which Trump said would last four to five weeks, by the way), and U.S. headlines are no longer dominated by gas prices. Prices have fallen from their mid-May peak, but not back to their prewar level; Americans are still paying substantially more at the pump than they were before the conflict began. Affordability didn’t even cross the president’s mind when starting a war (by his own account), meaning that prices may not budge until the military does.

Americans aren’t alone in bemoaning the price of fuel. Countries across the Pacific have been hit hardest by fuel shortages caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure: about 80% of the oil moving through the strait normally goes to Asia, as does nearly 90% of the LNG.

High gas prices are an issue, certainly, but creating enough electricity to go around is an even bigger challenge. And if a predictable geopolitical conflict means that the lights can’t stay on, we need to rethink our energy strategy.

The Strait of Hormuz carried about 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products in 2025—roughly one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade. It also carried LNG exports from Qatar and the UAE equal to about 19% of global LNG trade, making it a critical chokepoint for both oil and gas markets. Six months after the start of the war, the strait is still closed. Iran and Oman have each signaled they’re close to a deal on how to manage it, but full normal traffic is likely contingent on the U.S. ending the war entirely. In the meantime, buyers are scrambling.

Oil and natural gas combined make up around 55% of total global energy usage. In 2024, only about 7% of U.S. crude-oil and condensate imports—equal to roughly 2% of U.S. petroleum consumption—came from Persian Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz. That means Americans still face global price shocks, but the country is far less physically exposed to a supply shortfall than Asia’s major importers. It’s a different story in Asia. China, India, and Japan are the region’s main importers. Japanese companies typically hold LNG inventories equal to roughly three weeks of national consumption—a narrow buffer compared with the country’s oil reserves, which cover more than 250 days of net imports. When imports drop, the industry must quickly find replacement gas before the tanks run dry, no matter the cost.

As you may imagine, though, not all energy sources are so vulnerable to conflict. Nuclear, wind, solar, and hydro avoid the continuous imported fuel requirement of gas and oil-fired generation. Their resilience nevertheless depends on maintenance, grid infrastructure, weather or water conditions, and—especially for wind and solar—adequate balancing resources. Solar, wind, and battery components are largely manufactured in Asia, but once built, they don’t need a constant fuel supply. They do often lean on natural gas as backup, which isn’t secure, but there are increasingly viable options out there, from grid-scale lithium to sodium-ion batteries and hydrogen storage.

Nuclear power only needs new fuel every 18 to 24 months, since reactors split their fuel assemblies into three groups and replace one at a time during scheduled refueling. Each uranium pellet spends three to five years in a reactor producing electricity before being retired – a timeframe that (hopefully) outlasts most global conflicts. Uranium is also mined across a far more geographically stable set of partners, including Canada and Australia. The nuclear fuel supply chain does have its own vulnerabilities, since there are only a handful of commercial enrichers in the world (one being particularly hostile) but there’s no single chokepoint that all of the world’s reactor fuel has to pass through. Nothing in the uranium world plays the role Hormuz plays for oil and gas.

Fuel for nuclear power is also a smaller share of the bill. It accounts for 15-20% of a nuclear plant’s total operating costs, compared to more than 80% for a gas plant. Double the price of uranium, and nuclear fuel costs rise about 26%, with the total electricity cost increasing by 7%. Double the price of natural gas, and electricity costs jump 70%. A global conflict doesn’t only make fossil fuels harder to secure, but also dramatically more expensive for ratepayers.

Gas isn’t a politically stable energy strategy, and many of these countries know it. Across East Asia, the response to this war has been a quiet, but fairly dramatic, reversal on nuclear power.

Taiwan shut down its last reactor in May 2025. Shortly after the strait closed, Taipower submitted formal restart plans for two of its shuttered plants, Maanshan and Kuosheng, to the Nuclear Safety Commission. If inspections go as planned, Maanshan could come back online in 2028, with Kuosheng following in 2029. It’s worth noting that Taiwan spent a decade (and enormous political capital) shutting down these plants. A dedicated pro-nuclear movement in Taiwan spent years garnering petition signatures and mobilizing 74% support for a pro nuclear referendum, but a low turnout provision invalidated the result.

Japan closed all 54 of their nuclear plants after Fukushima for inspections, safety upgrades, and regulatory review, but are now leading the region’s restart push. In February 2026, the country brought Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant back online after fifteen years offline, aiming to displace an estimated 1.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas imports annually.

Neighboring South Korea approved the restart of Kori unit 2, which has been offline since April 2023 after the expiration of its original 40-year operating permit. They expect to open another, Saeul 3, in September-October 2026, with unit 4 following soon thereafter.

This crisis is hitting Asia harder than the West, which is why Asian nations are moving the fastest on reopening nuclear. You can’t be 80% dependent on Hormuz-transiting fuel and call yourself strategically secure. But Europe is paying attention too.

Belgium, which had been steadily phasing out nuclear power for two decades, is now working to extend the lives of its remaining reactors, and recently began talks to bring its nuclear fleet under direct state ownership. Spain just extended its Almaraz plant into 2030, as well.

When combined with solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage, nuclear offers an energy strategy that’s significantly harder for a foreign adversary to choke off. A new war is never good news, from a human rights perspective or otherwise, but it may force countries to reckon with the reality of an increasingly fragile energy strategy. And making Middle Eastern oil less necessary for everyone isn’t just good economic policy – it’s good climate policy too.

Watch the full video here.