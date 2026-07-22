The Kernel

The Kernel

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Alasdair Lumsden's avatar
Alasdair Lumsden
1d

Great article and fantastic to see so many reactors in development. I must admit, being an MSR fanboy, that I'm a little disappointed Terrestrial Energy and Natura aren't further ahead, but hopefully they will make it to the finish line eventually 😎

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Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
20h

Kirsten - Great summary.

One thought - micro reactors can offer a way to surmount the first-of-a-kind challenge for customers. They are small enough and cheap enough to be able to be built and operated by the vendor. There isn't an absolute need to find a deep pocketed customer to pay for building and testing. This puts the FOAK risk where it really belongs and on the backs of the people who have the most control over its variability.

Once bugs have been smashed and the product is complete and fully tested – a state that might require more than one pilot/demonstration/prototype machine – the refined systems can be sold to customers. The vendor might even be confident enough in their product to offer performance guarantees and long term equipment warranties.

This concept is foreign in the nuclear business, but it is the standard in many other product categories.

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