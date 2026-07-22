If nuclear power didn’t cross your mind while celebrating Fourth of July weekend, you’re not alone. But while the rest of us were downing cans (or in my case, mojitos), the nuclear industry was racing towards a milestone even more important than the nation’s 250th anniversary: the criticality deadline for participants in the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program.

Last May, an executive order directed the DOE to bring at least three brand-new advanced reactors to criticality by July 4th, 2026, built and tested entirely outside the national laboratories that have historically done this kind of work. It’s worth noting that criticality isn’t the same as generating electricity – it just means that a nuclear core has successfully split atoms and achieved a self-sustaining chain reaction. It’s the moment a reactor stops being a very expensive arrangement of metal and graphite and starts being, technically, a reactor. Everything else, from electrons to revenue, comes later.

Designing, licensing, fueling, and starting up a nuclear reactor in under fourteen months is not something the American nuclear industry has done in the last fifty years. And when this announcement came out, most of the industry called it a pipe dream. The industry can’t even roll out a single reactor in five years, let alone multiple.

But miraculously, it did. Four times over.

Let’s talk about who crossed the line, who finished by the skin of their teeth, and who is still, by any measure, a long way from a working reactor.

Starting off strong is Valar Atomics. They didn’t actually achieve criticality first, but they’re easily the furthest along (at the time that this article is posted). Valar’s Ward 250 is a scaled-down version of what will be a 5-megawatt, helium-cooled high-temperature gas reactor using TRISO fuel. The reactor itself was built at Valar’s facility in Southern California, and in February, the Air Force flew it out to Utah aboard a trio of C-17 cargo planes. It reached zero-power criticality on June 18th at the company’s test site in Emery County, Utah, making Valar the first company in the program to achieve criticality outside a national laboratory altogether. By June 23rd, the company began power ascension, and on July 1st, they successfully powered a Nvidia Blackwell chip with their reactor. Valar and Nvidia used the same event to announce a feasibility study for a 30-megawatt, largely waterless AI data center on the Utah site, pairing Valar’s helium cooling loop with Nvidia’s closed-loop cooling tech. In theory, it would avoid millions of gallons of water that conventional data centers burn through annually. It’s part of the reason that Valar got the most applause, even though they weren’t first to achieve criticality.

That honor belongs to Antares, whose Mark-0 microreactor achieved zero-power criticality on June 4th at Idaho National Laboratory. It was the first privately developed, non-light-water reactor to go critical in the U.S. in more than four decades, which is a big deal for an industry that was all but declared dead after Fukushima. The reactor is sodium heat pipe-cooled and TRISO-fueled, bearing a closer resemblance to Cold War-era heat pipe research than the pressurized water designs that make up most of the existing American fleet. Antares’s plan is criticality in 2026, electricity in 2027, and power to military bases by 2028. We see it happening.

Third across the line was Deployable Energy. Their 1-megawatt gas-cooled microreactor is called Unity, which the company views as more of a “nuclear battery” than a power plant. The reactor was assembled in Houston, Texas, and driven to Idaho National Laboratory in… a Ford pickup truck. Unconventional, but a good indication that the technology is living up to its purported transportability. The company says it went from project kickoff to criticality in roughly 150 days, which is a timeline that outdoes even fellow participants.

Narrowly scraping the deadline is Austin-based Aalo Atomics. On June 25th, Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared in person to authorize the startup of Aalo’s 10-megawatt Aalo-X, a sodium-cooled reactor fueled with low-enriched uranium. Days later, the company flew its roughly 200-person staff to its two-acre site outside Idaho National Laboratory, set up Airstream trailers, and livestreamed technicians loading uranium fuel bundles into the core. Their full-scale test core reached zero-power criticality at 12:20 a.m. Mountain time on July 4th, making them the largest reactor to hit the July 4th deadline.

While these successes were major, not everyone made it in time.

Radiant Industries’ Kaleidos reactor, for one, missed the July 4th cutoff, but still has an interesting summer ahead. Their design is a 1-megawatt, helium-cooled microreactor, built to fit inside a shipping container. The company received its safety approval from the DOE back in February, and on July 1st received its first batch of fuel at Idaho National Laboratory’s DOME facility. But they won’t declare success once hitting criticality, like the rest of the group – their short-term goal is 150 hours of full power, with zero operator intervention. Even in a crowd of overachievers, that’s ambitious. The company already has a deal to deliver reactors to Buckley Space Force Base, a 20-reactor agreement with a data center operator, and a factory under construction in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which is targeted to crank out fifty reactors a year. Missing a symbolic date by a few weeks may end up mattering a lot less than what they’ll accomplish soon.

Close behind is Last Energy, whose design uses the same conventional pressurized water reactor technology that’s powered Navy submarines and most of the existing U.S. fleet for decades. Their current entry is a 5-megawatt test unit, with a 20-megawatt commercial version planned down the line. Since they’re not betting on exotic coolant or fuel geometry like the rest of the group, they may move through the regulatory process quickly. The company has finished building its pilot facility at Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus, installed reactor components, and submitted its final safety analysis to the DOE, with criticality expected sometime this summer (pending approval).

Next is Oklo, who you may know for dominating stock market headlines over the last year. This past February, they hit a market cap of $18 billion – a curious feat for a company that hasn’t generated a single electron. Today, they’re worth around $9 billion, and have more entries in the pilot program than anyone else. Their flagship is Aurora, a 75-megawatt liquid-metal-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor that broke ground at Idaho National Laboratory back in September 2025. The DOE approved its preliminary safety analysis in June, but they haven’t released a firm criticality date. A second project, Atomic Alchemy, secured safety approval for an isotope production reactor in Lockhart, Texas, but has been stuck in authorization review since May. Their third project, Pluto, is a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that aims to use Cold War-era surplus plutonium, but seems to be in very early stages.

A handful of others are further back still. Deep Fission broke ground in December, drilling a 6,000 foot-hole in Parsons, Kansas that will eventually hold the company’s Gravity reactor. Installing the reactor underground will reportedly eliminate the need for a traditional containment building, and will lessen the total land footprint. They cleared their initial safety agreement back in November, and are now targeting full-power operation sometime in early 2027. Natura Resources is continuing development of a molten salt research reactor at Abilene Christian University in Texas, with plenty of salt loop testing but no announced date for criticality. And Terrestrial Energy, a Canadian molten salt developer, has yet to offer a firm timeline. They have an agreement to build at Texas A&M, but appear to be using the program as more of a foothold into U.S. licensing than a race to win.

But back to the four companies that pulled this off. What does this milestone actually mean?

First, that they beat expectations. Fourteen months ago, this goal was considered extremely unrealistic, if not laughable. The DOE’s expedited licensing played the largest role in the accelerated timeline, but we also have to give credit to these companies for, well, busting ass.

While praise is well-deserved, it’s also true that criticality is the easy part (relatively speaking). What comes next is ramping to full power, running for months or years without incident, trading a DOE research authorization for an NRC commercial license, and finding a customer willing to bet (a lot of) money on a first-of-a-kind machine. This point is where almost every advanced reactor concept in American history has gotten stuck.

We could go a number of ways from here. The program could serve as intended and kickstart the commercialization of tiny-reactor technology, or it could result in a nice ‘ole defense contract, avoiding the civilian market entirely. It’s also possible that this so-called “innovation” never works once scaled, or that a company finds themselves amidst a scandal, goes bankrupt, and fizzles out. It’s happened before.

Regardless of what comes next, it’s easy to see that the American nuclear power industry is in better shape than it’s been in decades.

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