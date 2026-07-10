Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Almaraz Nuclear Plant Shutdown Is Concerning For Spain's Energy Future
At a moment when energy security has never mattered more, Spain is preparing to close one of its most reliable sources of clean power.
Jul 10
•
The Kernel
,
Mary Kloser
, and
Matthew Meyer
13
3
4
June 2026
Is It Feasible? Why States Are Studying Nuclear Before They Build It
A nuclear feasibility study review
Jun 23
•
Madison Schroder
and
Eric G. Meyer
4
1
1
May 2026
Vogtle and the Cost of Rebuilding a Dormant Nuclear Industry
When detractors criticise nuclear, they often talk about costs, claiming that nuclear plants are too expensive to build.
May 8
•
Mary Kloser
and
Rob Loveday
10
3
April 2026
It’s Time to Stop Building Projects and Start Building Products
For decades, the nuclear industry operated under a simple assumption: bigger is better.
Apr 17
•
Mary Kloser
11
3
March 2026
How Do You Blame Nuclear Power for 115,000 Deaths? Don't Measure the Radiation.
How Do You Blame Nuclear Power for 115,000 Deaths?
Mar 24
•
Eric G. Meyer
24
4
5
Chain of fuels
You might have heard that the US nuclear industry is undergoing explosive growth thanks to favorable legislative conditions, renewed public interest…
Mar 13
•
Rob Loveday
and
Kiersten Sundell
6
1
Does Janus demonstrate both faces of the microreactor debate?
Microreactors sound great in theory.
Mar 4
•
Rob Loveday
and
Kiersten Sundell
4
1
1
February 2026
No more time to waste
The US has been trying to figure out what to do with nuclear waste for 44 years, and we’re not much closer to a solution than we were in 1982.
Feb 27
•
Rob Loveday
and
Kiersten Sundell
7
1
1
Is it time to say ‘Sayonara, ALARA’?
In January, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright ended the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) longstanding use of ALARA to govern its standards for radiation…
Feb 25
•
Rob Loveday
and
Kiersten Sundell
8
2
January 2026
Shall we tell you what we want: what we really, REALLY want?
Here's the Generation Atomic wishlist for the coming year
Jan 22
•
Rob Loveday
and
Madison Schroder
11
2
3
The Real Radiation Professionals Aren't Who You'd Think
Workers in the nuclear industry are classified as radiation professionals, which doesn’t come as a surprise to many people.
Jan 12
•
The Kernel
and
Kiersten Sundell
4
3
1
The Problem With "SMR": How a Buzzword Can Limit Nuclear Innovation
Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) have attracted attention to nuclear energy that hasn’t been seen in decades.
Jan 8
•
The Kernel
and
Kiersten Sundell
6
1
2
© 2026 Generation Atomic
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts